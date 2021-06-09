Sewer line repair more complicated than anticipated

A sanitary sewer line repair project on Hagman turned more complicated than first planned. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

A project to repair a sanitary service line in the Hagman Crescent area turned into something more complicated than first anticipated.

It began with using a power auger to clear an obstructed line, something that would have minimal impact on residents.

But when that was unsuccessful, a contracted crew was brought in May 25 to excavate the line based on a camera providing an approximate location.

“Once the sanitary service line was exposed, it was noted that several sections of the line were cracked, separating, and generally failing,” explained District of Houston operations manager Chris Lawrence of what was discovered.

“Upon further excavation, the adjacent sanitary service line was exposed and was in similar condition. The extent of the line failures traveled across Hagman Crescent and required the District to excavate through the road. This was not anticipated or planned for,” he added.

While the clay pipe line was nearing the end of its service life, Lawrence said having large rocks placed on the line as bedding material and improper placement of the lines during installation resulting in excessive settlement and angling played a role in creating problems.

The lines have now been repaired to modern standards with repairs to the sidewalk and road surface scheduled to take place later this summer.

The cost of the repairs has yet to be determined.

As with many municipalities, the District of Houston has aging infrastructure of the type uncovered in this instance.

It has been gathering current information on its roads, water and sewer lines, buildings and more to understand what needs to be replaced and when.

“These planning activities will ensure that the District has a proactive approach to maintaining and renewing our assets,” said Lawrence.

“Please use caution in the area as there may be uneven walking or driving surfaces in the short term,” he added.

Anyone noticing a safety hazard should phone the District.