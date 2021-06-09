A sanitary sewer line repair project on Hagman turned more complicated than first planned. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

A sanitary sewer line repair project on Hagman turned more complicated than first planned. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Sewer line repair more complicated than anticipated

Crews ended up digging across road

A project to repair a sanitary service line in the Hagman Crescent area turned into something more complicated than first anticipated.

It began with using a power auger to clear an obstructed line, something that would have minimal impact on residents.

But when that was unsuccessful, a contracted crew was brought in May 25 to excavate the line based on a camera providing an approximate location.

“Once the sanitary service line was exposed, it was noted that several sections of the line were cracked, separating, and generally failing,” explained District of Houston operations manager Chris Lawrence of what was discovered.

“Upon further excavation, the adjacent sanitary service line was exposed and was in similar condition. The extent of the line failures traveled across Hagman Crescent and required the District to excavate through the road. This was not anticipated or planned for,” he added.

While the clay pipe line was nearing the end of its service life, Lawrence said having large rocks placed on the line as bedding material and improper placement of the lines during installation resulting in excessive settlement and angling played a role in creating problems.

The lines have now been repaired to modern standards with repairs to the sidewalk and road surface scheduled to take place later this summer.

The cost of the repairs has yet to be determined.

As with many municipalities, the District of Houston has aging infrastructure of the type uncovered in this instance.

It has been gathering current information on its roads, water and sewer lines, buildings and more to understand what needs to be replaced and when.

“These planning activities will ensure that the District has a proactive approach to maintaining and renewing our assets,” said Lawrence.

“Please use caution in the area as there may be uneven walking or driving surfaces in the short term,” he added.

Anyone noticing a safety hazard should phone the District.

Previous story
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Just Posted

Flags at the District of Houston administrative building were lowered last week following the news that the remains of as many as 215 children were found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The flags were raised back up yesterday. (Houston Today photo)
Flags lowered in memory

Flags at the District of Houston administrative building were lowered last week… Continue reading

Bruce Tang- Unsplash photo
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

“Older adults in our communities continue to find themselves in vulnerable situations… Continue reading

Containers purchased through a Dungate Community Forest grant provide a pandemic safety measure for the Silverthorne breakfast and lunch program. Another grant, this one from the District of Houston, has helped with food purchases this year. (Houston Today photo)
District of Houston grant bolsters Silverthorne meal program

Students offered breakfast and lunch

Parm and Revi Klar
Breaking ground for a new business

Breaking ground for a new business in Houston

Houston Secondary School Grad 2020. (Houston Today file photo)
Houston Secondary grad ceremonies take place this Friday

Safe grad events follow the next day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. A $600 fine was issued after a gender-reveal party led to a wildfire in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Exploding device at gender reveal party leads to wildfire in northern Alberta

An exploding target turned into a fire about half the size of a Canadian Football League field

Most Read