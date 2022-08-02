The back of a BC Emergency Health Services ground ambulance. (Black Press file photo)

Several people injured in 2 vehicle collision east of Terrace

Drivers, passengers hospitalized after pickup trucks collide on Hwy 16

RCMP, BC Ambulance and Fire were on scene at a two vehicle collision on Hwy 16, east of Usk, on July 30 around noon.

A man driving a pickup truck collided with a woman driving another pick up truck with two passengers, Terrace RCMP confirmed in a written statement to Black Press Media.

The woman sustained extensive injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. She was later flown out of Terrace for further medical care.

The woman’s passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The pickup truck driver was also transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both vehicles were significantly damaged.

The man received a 3 day immediate roadside prohibition from driving and his vehicle was impounded.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the collision and may recommend charges to the BC prosecutions Service.

 

