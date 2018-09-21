A floating West Coast Resorts lodge became unmoored from its anchoring buoy in Alliford Bay and ran aground on Lina Island Saturday night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

The Haida Nation says the potentially dangerous work of removing cargo from a grounded barge on Haida Gwaii will continue for several more days.

It says emptying the vessel has been complicated by seawater that flooded into part of the breached hull of the barge, which carries the Hippa Lodge, a 48-guest luxury fishing resort.

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground on the east coast of Haida Gwaii near the village of Queen Charlotte.

There was concern that a ruptured fuel line had filled the hold with possibly explosive gas vapour and a news release from the Haida Nation says unloading the cargo requires careful planning and implementation.

It says the coast guard, Environment Ministry, resort owner HaiCo and other experts are considering how to complete the unloading and begin salvaging the barge.

No pollution has been detected but officials say the barge is being monitored closely to ensure safety and protection of the environment and surrounding culturally significant areas.

Related: Crews testing for gas vapours in grounded Haida Gwaii barge

Related: Fishing boat ‘Haida Legend’ sinks off Langara Island

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents
Next story
B.C. woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Just Posted

Area restrictions rescinded in northwest B.C.

The orders will be rescinded Sept. 19 at noon

Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires 100 per cent contained

Area restriction orders in effect for several fires

Vigil for Jessica Patrick

VIDEOS: Hundreds honour a young mother who lost her life. Jessica Patrick was 18.

Still unclear if Houston will benefit from new opioids crisis funding

Canada’s health minister has recently announced $71.7 million in emergency funding

Houston participant at the BC 55+ Games

This year’s 55+ BC Games (previously the BC Seniors Games) had one… Continue reading

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

B.C. woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Kayla Polege purchased scooter after ‘shutdowns’ on transit

Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

The question: Is Nova Scotia the second mating site for Atlantic white sharks, something scientists say could be key to protecting the endangered species.

Man arrested after carjacking, collision, pepper spray attacks in Vancouver

Vancouver police say one man is in custody after a chaotic scene of events in the downtown core

Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia

A Canadian lawyer says the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program.

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Judge issues time out for probation breach

Most Read