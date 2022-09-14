Seven running for six District of Houston council seats

Shane Brienen will serve another term as mayor of the District of Houston after being the only person to file nomination papers for the job as of 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

This will be his second term being unopposed for the office of mayor.

Meanwhile, seven candidates filed for the six District of Houston council seats as of the filing deadline.

The seven are incumbents Tom Euverman, Troy Reitsma, Jonathan Van Barneveld and Tom Stringfellow while the new newcomer office hopefuls are Rebecca Hougen, Lisa Mueller and Daphne Tofsrud.

There won’t be a mayoral race in Granisle either as Linda McGuire, the incumbent, was the only person to file by deadline.

But there will be a race for the four Village of Granisle council seats as first time office seeker Heather Dedio has filed along with incumbents Karen Barber, Kathy Bedard, Marilyn Berglund and Calvin Thompson.

General voting day to choose the next councillors for Houston and Granisle is Oct. 15.

There will not be any election for the two Houston and area seats on the Bulkley Valley School District board because incumbent trustees Jennifer Williams and Les Kearns were the only two people to file.

Rounding out the string of acclamations is Chris Newell, the incumbent director for the rural Houston seat on the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District board. He was the only one to file nomination papers by the deadline.