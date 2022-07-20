Seniors program holds first event

The first seniors gathering was held July 12, marking the start of a continuing Houston Link to Learning recreational activities for seniors. (Houston Link to Learning photo/Houston Today)

Houston Link to Learning had it first seniors gathering July 12, a bit ahead of an original schedule.

“We wanted to get it up and running as soon as possible to support the community’s seniors’ mental health,” said Jennifer Williams, the social services agency’s education and training manager.

Four seniors attended for bowling and refreshments and now that the first one was held, Williams said there’s lots of interest with the expectation that attendance will increase.

Other activities on the way for seniors involve picnics and movie offerings.

The District of Houston is a financial supporter of the Seniors Gathering Project by providing $15,000 from a program it has to support agencies and organizations offering services for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The removal of barriers to participate in a program meets the needs of all seniors and intentionally reduces the inequities faced by many older adults,” Houston Link to Learning executive director Marian Ells noted in information provided to the District of Houston.