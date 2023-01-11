Seniors Christmas stocking effort received overwhelming response

Shannan Currier a pharmacist at Houston’s Pharmasave organized gifts for seniors during the Christmas season. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Houston Pharmasave pharmacist Shannan Currier says she was overwhelmed by the response to a Christmas stocking gift program for seniors either living at the Houston Health Centre or who attend its day program.

The response was so generous she’s already thinking about how the program could be expanded to more seniors next Christmas.

“Some people who wanted one puzzle ended up with five,” said Currier.

More than 10 seniors living in the long term care portion of the health centre or who participate in the day program were recipients of gifts.

Currier got the idea of making stocking wish lists of seniors available at Houston Pharmasave in concert with Northern Health after learning that London Drugs was doing the same with Northern Health in Prince George.

“From there it was contacting people here,” she said of putting the program together.

Currier did wonder about the response to the wish lists because the effort got underway in mid-December.

“I just wasn’t sure how it would do half-way through the month. I sure didn’t expect the response that we had,” she added.

“We’re grateful for the effort and kindness of Pharmasave in providing holiday cheer to our senior residents and day program participants,” said Houston Health Centre manager Cindy Cockle.

“It’s a special time of year, and the Christmas stockings definitely brought excitement and smiles to the faces of the recipients.”