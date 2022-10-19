Seniors association hopes return of recreation will also result in increased membership

Actitivies gearing up for what will be a busy fall

Increasing membership was one of the goals of a recent open house by the Houston Seniors Association. Weekly recreational offerings are making for a busy fall season at the association’s building. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

The Houston Seniors Association is ramping up its recreational activities now that fall is here and as worries about the pandemic ease.

And it’s hoping to attract more members as more people realize what’s on offer, says association president Ted Metz.

“More people are always welcome,” said Metz, adding that pre-pandemic, membership stood at approximately 100 people and now it is in the 40-person range.

He expects that number, however, to increase based on a just-finished membership drive and as activities such as floor curling, darts and pickleball become organized.

One activity, carpet bowling, returned a year ago and takes place twice a week, Thursdays and Fridays, at 1 p.m.

“All of our activities take place a 1 p.m.,” said Metz of floor curling on Monday and darts on Wednesday.

Pickleball, however, takes place Tuesday evenings.

Metz said all of the recreational activities were popular pre-pandemic and that he hopes that same level of interest will be shown again.

“For each session we charge $2 and to join, it is $10 a year,” he said of pricing set by the association.

Numbers of people may fluctuate but for carpet bowling, for instance, it has enough equipment for three games at a time, making for a potential of 24 people a session.

“And we can increase that if we need to more than four people on a team,” Metz said.

In addition to the above, the association can also offer badminton, shuffleboard and pool.

Aside from recreational sporting activities, the association is considering other group events to encourage people to come out.

One event under consideration is holding a potluck supper a couple of times a year.

The association’s most recent major project was having the shingles on the roof of its building replaced so as to prolong the life of the structure.

The association set out a $22,500 budget of which $10,000 came as a grant from the District of Houston. An association contingency fund financed the rest of the budget.