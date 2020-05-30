Senior man in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack near Prince Rupert

Conservation officers are on site looking for the wolf

Numerous wolf warnings have been issued in the region over the past few weeks.

A Port Edward senior is recovering in hospital after sustaining injuries from an unprovoked wolf attack late Friday night (May 29).

Frank Russ told The Northern View that his 72-year-old father, Stanley Russ, was attacked around 11 p.m. while walking back to his home on Evergreen Avenue after visiting the next-door neighbour. Port Edward is just outside of Prince Rupert, on B.C.’s northwest coast.

Russ was bitten multiple times with some deep lacerations to his arms and legs, his son said, but is in stable and alert condition.

Port Edward Village Council posted on its website that the BC Conservation Officer Service is at the scene and will have shifts of officers posted throughout the night.

