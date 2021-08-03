Senior admin changes continue at District of Houston

Senior administrative changes continue at the District of Houston with the latest being the departure the end of July of chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck who has taken on a similar role with the District of Vanderhoof.

Stepping in for now as acting chief administrative officer is Holly Brown who was just promoted to corporate services officer from her role as deputy corporate services officer and communications officer when Duncan Malkinson announced he was leaving for a job in Smithers.

Brown will be the acting CAO until Aug. 9 when Martin Taylor, who has extensive administrative experience, checks in as the interim CAO while the District of Houston council looks for a permanent replacement.

Taylor’s hiring is an example of the relatively small world of local government administration because he just wrapped up an assignment as the interim chief administrative officer for the District of Vanderhoof, a position that lasted until the District of Houston found a permanent replacement which turned out to be Pinchbeck.

Taylor signed on with the District of Vanderhoof in May when its CAO, Lori Egli, resigned after 11 years on the job.