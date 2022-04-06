Seed bombs at Houston Public Library

(L-R) Houston youths Marcella, Robert and Neveah enjoyed seed bomb day at the Houston Public Library. The idea behind the after school activity is that the kids got to make seed bombs out of clay, filling them with sunflower, pumpkin or wild flower seeds. The kids then can throw the bombs into an open area where the rain will melt the clay and the seeds will grow. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)