Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Jama Masjid Mosque in New Delhi, India on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The national security committee of parliamentarians says there is no systematic vetting of guest lists for foreign events involving the prime minister. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

The national security committee of parliamentarians says guest lists for foreign events involving the prime minister get no systematic vetting.

The committee’s newly released examination of Justin Trudeau’s trip to India last February found security organizations took adequate measures overall to ensure Justin Trudeau’s safety, but it also uncovered a number of gaps.

Trudeau was embarrassed during the trip when it was revealed that Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986, had been invited to two events with the prime minister.

READ MORE: Atwal says he has renounced terrorism and asked to attend Trudeau India event

READ MORE: Surrey MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Atwal was photographed with Trudeau’s wife and at least one cabinet minister during an event in Mumbai, and an invitation to a second event was rescinded after news broke of Atwal’s presence.

Trudeau’s national security adviser, Daniel Jean, suggested during a background briefing that factions in the Indian government had sabotaged Trudeau’s trip.

Jean advanced the theory that rogue factions in the Indian government arranged for Atwal’s presence in a bid to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from becoming too cosy with a foreign government — Canada’s — they believe is sympathetic to extremist Sikh separatists.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Andrew Scheer promises more cash for police to combat gun and gang violence
Next story
Fort St. James sawmill to reduce production in Q1 and Q2 2019

Just Posted

Christmas is a comin’

Some of Houston residents are getting the ball rolling for the upcoming… Continue reading

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Highway of Tears public transit plan wins safety and security awards

Advocate for the missing and murdered says recognition deserved, “very very happy” with service

Coastal GasLink applies for injunction against Unist’ot’en

LNG company applied to enforce access to Morice River bridge and roads blocked by Unist’ot’en camp.

Public input wanted on salmon management

Engagement sessions part of strategy put forth by new Wild Salmon Advisory Council

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Seycove Secondary in North Vancouver sent a bulletin out to parents

Black Press Media challenges publication ban on name of B.C. school stabbing victim

Victim’s family feels ‘muzzled’ by ban implemented by BC Review Board without consultation

Canada has ‘high level of confidence’ USMCA will be ratified in U.S.: Morneau

Donald Trump said he planned to give formal notice of his intentions to withdraw from NAFTA, which would give American lawmakers six months to approve the USMCA

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Of Canada’s 16 Chinook populations, 13 are declining and eight are endangered

Fort St. James sawmill to reduce production in Q1 and Q2 2019

Cuts will affect around 70 employees

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

Most Read