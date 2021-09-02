Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Securities commission clears B.C. man of market manipulation

Panel rules there was insufficient evidence against Daniel Clozza

A panel of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) has dismissed allegations that a B.C. man and his company committed market manipulation.

The panel found there was insufficient evidence to prove that Forum National Investments Ltd. or its chief executive officer, Daniel Clozza, committed misconduct in 2012 as alleged by the BCSC in an Amended Notice of Hearing.

The notice alleged that Clozza hired a stock promoter to assist him in conducting a market manipulation of Forum shares and directed the company to issue false or misleading press releases.

ALSO READ: B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Forum was incorporated in B.C. and its shares traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board market in the U.S. Clozza was also a director, shareholder and the president of Forum.

In dismissing the market manipulation allegations, the panel wrote that the evidence was insufficient to support a finding that Forum or Clozza engaged in conduct that they “knew, or reasonably should have known, resulted in or contributed to a misleading appearance of trading activity in, or an artificial price for, Forum shares.”

Due to lack of evidence, the panel also dismissed allegations that Clozza made false or misleading statements to the BCSC in a sworn affidavit.

ALSO READ: B.C. securities panel orders companies, founders to pay $37 million in fines

FinancesStocks

Previous story
UPDATE: Telus service restored in B.C. and Alberta
Next story
Search and rescue is free so don’t delay, association reminds British Columbians

Just Posted

Health officials are encouraging people across northern B.C. to get vaccinated as soon as possible. (File photo)
Gathering restrictions coming for Northern Health amid rising COVID cases

There will be an around the clock presence at the provincial ambulance for the first time. (File photo/Houston Today)
Houston to get eight full time paramedics

Pietro Adamo (pictured) succumbed to his injuries on October 15, 2020 after an alleged assault at a residential complex in Houston. Nearly a year later, RCMP announced Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter charges. (RCMP handout photo)
Vanderhoof man charged in 2020 Houston homicide

PPC candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Jody Craven was scheduled to be transferred to Prince Rupert from Smithers for surgery on Aug. 31. (Contributed photo)
People’s Party candidate for Skeena–Bulkley Valley to be medevaced to Prince Rupert for surgery