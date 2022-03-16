Second survey complete in active transportation and trails plan

The District of Houston has finished collecting public input as part of its active transportation and trails plan. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

The second survey in the District of Houston active transportation and trails plan has been completed. The first survey was held in December of 2021.

In addition to the two surveys, multiple community information sessions have been held as well to obtain public input.

The goal of the project is to walking, biking, and other active mobility options throughout the district.

The proposed plan includes an implementation of extra sidewalks and trails, a proposed walking and cycling bridge crossing Buck Creek at the end of Sixth Street, a proposed staircase connecting Tweedie Avenue with Pearson Road, as well as painted bike lanes and enhanced shoulder facilities on several roads.

The first survey revealed that Houston residents want to prioritize improving road safety for everyone, making active transportation accessible for people of all ages and abilities, and providing more active transportation choices, including improving connections between popular destinations.

The project is now in the final phase of a four-phase timeline outlined by the district, which includes the implementation of the plan.

“Now that the results are in and the second survey has closed, we will summarize the feedback and develop an implementation strategy that includes details regarding a timeline, cost estimates, and funding sources. We will also review and refine the draft plan, finalizing the details, and present the final copy of the active transportation and trails plan to Council for adoption,” said Holly Brown, District of Houston director of corporate services.

“Once the plan has been finalized, District of Houston staff will be applying for various grant opportunities to fund the future improvement or creation of trails and active transportation routes throughout the community,” she continued.

