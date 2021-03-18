Second Houston church broken into

Houston RCMP are looking into what connection there may be between a residential break in and two recent break ins at two local churches.

The possibility follows an arrest made by Houston RCMP of a person leaving the scene of a residential break on March 12.

Several items believed to have been stolen from the residence were located with the person, Houston RCMP report.

And the same day Houston RCMP received a report that more than $40,000 in electronic equipment was taken after a rear door had been forced open at the Houston Fellowship Baptist Church between March 10 and March 12.

That equipment was used to live-stream church services, something that many churches are now doing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A filing cabinet was pried open and a cash box containing approximately $200 was stolen,” added a RCMP release of the incident.

Some of the items stolen were later located stashed in the trees behind the church.

The two break ins follow a break and enter of the Houston Christian Reformed Church sometime between Feb. 27 and March 2.

Entry was gained through one locked door and then the door of the locked office was forced, leading police to suspect cash was being sought.

Police are looking for information regarding these crimes. The Houston RCMP can be contacted at 250-845-2204 and the Crime Stoppers is 1 -800- 222-8477.