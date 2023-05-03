Second annual Community Industry Day happening May 5

Last year’s Community Industry Day at Twain Sullivan drew many enthusiastic students. This year it is being held May 5. (File photo)

Twain Sullivan Elementary is hosting its second Community Industry Day May 5 and by all accounts it will be larger than the first, says sponsoring teacher Tanya Margerm.

“Last year we had 35 major industries in Houston attend with their equipment,” she said.

This year, Margerm is estimating a 30 per cent increase in exhibitors and participants.

Last year’s first Community Industry Day grew out of a small mechanics day Twain Sullivan had been holding for years.

“When I had the opportunity to plan a bigger event I was hoping to shine a light on the incredible trades community in Houston,” said Margerm.

“The trades have been a backbone to our small town both economically as well as creating a tight knit family atmosphere.”

Just as was the case last year, students from Houston Secondary will also attend.

“We have had an outpouring of support from the trades community and expect larger numbers attending this year to showcase their expertise,” said Margerm.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. May 5 with a landing in the school field by Westland Helicopters.

Students will have a chance to explore each piece of equipment brought to the school and to speak with representatives from companies and other agencies who provide a wide variety of services to the community.

Margerm said members of the public are also welcome to attend.

Here’s a partial list of those who will be participating:

Westland Helicopters – helicopter pilot

Finning – service truck

SMS – service truck and crane

Ambulance – paramedics

Firetruck – firefighters

Police quads and boats – RCMP officers

Wilson Brothers – low bed and driver

Peterbilt – Peterbilt truck

District of Houston – mechanic

School District – skidsteer, lawnmower, bus and mechanic

Dirtbike/side by side – Small engine mechanic

Sullivans – RV

Blast Pro – dump truck and driver

Blast Angus – stock trailer