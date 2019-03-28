Seattle bus driver shot in torso drives passengers to safety

The gunman opened fire on the bus while walking in a neighbourhood also shooting at a motorist, killing him

A Seattle bus driver hailed as a hero for steering the bus away from a gunman who opened fire on him and his passengers says he’s “glad to be alive.”

Eric Stark was hit in the torso Wednesday afternoon by a bullet but authorities say he still managed to turn the bus around and drive away.

Officials say the gunman who opened fire on the bus while walking in a neighbourhood Wednesday then opened fire on a motorist, killing him.

Stark told KOMO-TV he was just doing his job and “it’s what any other driver would be able to do if they were physically able.”

Stark was hospitalized. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says he “saved lives and took action even after being harmed.”

Lisa Baumann And Gene Johnson, The Associated Press

