Season comes to an end for Houston Farmer’s Market

Sept. 30 was the last farmers market for 2022 in Houston. All the vendors had a great season and are grateful for the support from everyone who shared their time shopping at the market for home made and home grown goods.(L-R back) Jen and Sydney, market coordinators, Marilyn-Boho Fibers , Nicole-DLM Meats, Sherry-Home made knitting, Margaret-Marg’s Baking, John-Live Edge, Evalt-table man.(L-R front) Kelly-Earths Lotus Soaps and Such,Cathy-Ducky’s Jams Jellies and Preserves, Nitta-Nitta’s Nook, Kasia and Megan-Oh My Sugar and missing from photo is Tarey-Tarey’s Essentials. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)