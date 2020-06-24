Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17, 2019. (Police handout)

Search underway in B.C. backcountry for Alberta man missing since November

A helicopter and all-terrain vehicles are being used in the search

A search is underway in a remote and mountainous area in British Columbia where the burned out vehicle of a missing Alberta man was found by hikers last November.

Marshal Iwaasa was studying at SAIT in Calgary and was last seen by his mother on Nov. 17 in his hometown of Lethbridge.

He was 26 at the time and had told family members he was returning to Calgary, but hasn’t been heard from since.

Lethbridge police say Iwaasa’s disappearance is considered suspicious, but there’s no credible, corroborated or compelling information to suggest foul play or that the matter is criminal in nature.

Lethbridge police, the RCMP, search and rescue personnel, members of the Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs Association, and Iwaasa’s family are conducting a comprehensive ground search of the area near Pemberton, B.C., today and Thursday.

A helicopter and all-terrain vehicles are being used in the search.

Investigators say there have been several reported sightings of Iwaasa across the country but they were unfounded.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive
Next story
B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Just Posted

Poulton and 9th intersection closed until completion of downtown beautification

The District is entering into its third week of a 20-week long downtown revitalization project

Lifeguard app launched to prevent drug overdoses

The province-backed app to notify first responders if things go wrong

Flatbed trailer theft probed

Police asking for public’s assistance

RDBN to consider next steps after Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study at June 18 meeting

Report to District highlights growing demand for outdoor recreation opportunities in region

RCMP detachment remains closed to public

But could re-open soon for counter services

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

University of B.C. study warns wildfire smoke could make COVID-19 symptoms worse

Lead author Jiayun Angela Yao says rapid public health action to limit smoke exposure is vital

Most Read