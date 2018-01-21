Emergency crews are back at the search scene on Clinton Road in the Stories Beach area south of Campbell River. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Search resumes for missing persons swept away by high water south of Campbell River

Reports of three people being swept away by high water

First responders rushed to Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach Sunday after initial reports of three people needing rescue from high water.

The RCMP, Campbell River and Oyster River Fire Departments, Campbell River Search and Rescue as well as the Coast Guard were all on scene.

Details of the incident have not yet been released or confirmed by the authorities. Emergency crews suspended the search for the night last night and are back on the scene this morning.

More information to come.

 

The Coast Guard responded to a call near Stories Beach today. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River and Oyster River Fire deparment responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today.Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today. Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

