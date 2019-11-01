Laureen Fabian

Search ongoing for missing Houston person

Search and rescue personnel from as far as Terrace called in

Crews are out again on Nov. 1 searching for a woman who has been missing since Oct. 28.

Laureen Fabian, 69, left her Houston rural area home around 12:30 p.m. that day and has not been seen since.

“They’re still searching,” said RCMP Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet on Nov. 1. “They were out until the end of day yesterday.”

She said RCMP canine units and a RCMP helicopter, based in Prince George and which flew to the area yesterday, remain involved.

Local members of the Houston Search and Rescue have been aided by members from Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue. Personnel from Terrace Search and Rescue were also called in for assistance.

Search teams had been concentrating in the Buck Flats Road area.

Ground searchers include experienced trackers, people trained to spot signs where someone may have been walking.

RCMP would like to remind anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Laureen Fabian is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says
VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Most Read