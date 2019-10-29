Search on for missing person

Laureen Campbell Fabian has been missing since Oct. 28, the local RCMP said. (Black Press Media file photo)

Search and rescue personnel have been called in help find a person who has been missing since yesterday.

Laureen Campbell Fabian was last seen on Oct. 28, 2019 when she left her residence on foot for a hike.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, however police are very concerned for Laureen’s health and well-being,” the Houston RCMP said on Oct. 29 in a press release.

“Although it’s not unusual for Laureen to take long walks, friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact and gone for so long,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Laureen is described as a Caucasian female who is 69 years old, is five feet four inches tall and weighs 143 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Laureen Fabian is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.