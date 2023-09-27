Total Physio has to leave its rental space in the Houston Health Centre. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Total Physio has to leave its rental space in the Houston Health Centre. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Search for physio space continues

Business must vacate the Houston Health Centre

Efforts continue to find a new space for Total Physiotherapy since it received notice from the Northern Health Authority that it must move out of the Houston Health Centre.

The business is seeking lower than market rental rates under the same kind of arrangement it has with the health authority.

Total Physio did approach Coast Mountain College which does have vacant space considered preferable because it is close to the health centre.

But the college has rebuffed the business, saying it cannot charge less that what would normally be the case.

“We consider these rates to be high for a small, rural, northern B.C. town. At these rates we cannot run our business providing the same services for the same costs,” Total Physiotherapy owner Mike McAlonan wrote to the District of Houston council in seeking its assistance.

Information at the Sept. 5 District of Houston council meeting indicated that an alternate proposal from local community groups might have the District of Houston leasing space from one of them that it could then sublease.

“We’re waiting for their proposal on that,” District chief administrative officer Michael Dewar told council.

But he also said there is no indication or intention on the part of the District to subsidized Total Physio’s rent.

Dewar also cautioned that provincial legislation under which local governments operate prevents them from offering financial or other assistance to a business.

There are exceptions but they relate to the conservation of a heritage property or a heritage resource.

A local government may also enter a partnership with a business for the provision of a service on behalf of the local government and that could result in providing assistance but those services are generally to be considered ones involving infrastructure or broad public use amenities.

McAlonan said there’s been tremendous support in his bid for a new business space that keeps it in Houston.

But he declined to provide details until such time a suitable arrangement is reached.

Among those providing support letters was the board of the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce.

Northern Health said it wants Total Physio to move because it needs the space so its primary and community care services employees have enough room in which to work.

“Northern Health is in the planning phase for renovations that would begin in early 2024 and include expanding into the space currently occupied by Total Physio,” said authority official Eryn Collins.

“Total Physio has been given advance notice of the planning and the timeframe for the need to relocate their services late this year or early in 2024.”

She confirmed that Northern Health is renting space to Total Physio at lower than standard rates.

That’s owing in “large part to the collaborative relationship with the Houston Health Centre while the facility has had space available to rent, and the contributions of Total Physio to the overall health of the community,” Collins added.

