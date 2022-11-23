(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Search for armed suspects closes Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

DriveBC’s next update will be coming at 4 p.m.

Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope is closed as RCMP search for armed suspects.

Police have surrounded an area near Juliet Bridge.

The entire stretch of highway is closed in both directions for a 102 kilometre stretch from one kilometre south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope. Detours are available using Highway 3 and Highway 5A.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

According to a tweet, the RCMP has asked for radio silence in the area.

DriveBC says an assessment is currently in process with the next update scheduled for 4 p.m. A release from the RCMP South East District said to expect the delays to last at least for a few hours.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Fire Service answering the call more often due to B.C. ambulance woes

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway near Golden reopening to the public

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5KelownaMerrittOkanagan

Previous story
Court dismisses appeal of Greater Victoria father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day
Next story
Victoria man pleads for a kidney – for himself and others

Just Posted

A GoFundMe campaign has been set to help the family of murder victim Patty Forman a much-loved Prince Rupert community member who was killed on Nov. 21 in a murder-suicide. (Photo: supplied)
GoFundMe campaign started to assist family of Prince Rupert murder victim Patty Forman

Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond appeals to the community to “lean on each other” after a Nov. 21 shooting in the downtown core left a 52-year-old mother dead. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Elected officials offer condolences to community in Prince Rupert after downtown shooting

Prince Rupert woman, Patty Forman, 52 has been identified by family and friends as the victim of a murder-suicide at the Ocean Centre Mall on Nov. 21 (Photo: Facebook)
Mother, 52, identified as victim of Prince Rupert murder-suicide

3:16 p.m. The trawler MV Raw Spirit is docked at Berth 2 at the Port Alberni Port Authority while a log barge passes in the middle of the Alberni Inlet. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP slams Liberal government over foreign ownership of B.C. fishing licences