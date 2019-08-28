Search crews are currently searching near Helen Lake, about 27 kilometres north of Houston. (Google maps screenshot)

Search crews looking for missing mushroom picker near Houston

Wayne Morrison, 67, was reported missing last night

Search crews are looking for 67-year old Wayne Morrison, who went missing last night while mushroom picking in the Kispiox Valley.

Search and Rescue crews, along with RCMP air support and police dog services, were called to assist and are currently searching near Helen Lake, about 27 kilometres north of Houston. The Gitaanmax man is described as 5’11 tall, 260 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Shawna Morrison, Wayne’s niece, says he went out with his son-in-law yesterday morning and was expected back around 5 p.m. The two had gotten separated from each other in the dense brush at dusk, but the son-in-law could not find him after searching and called New Hazelton RCMP.

“With that little bit of weather change it’s been getting dark a bit earlier, and the minute it gets dark you get turned around really easily,” Morrison says.

READ MORE: B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

She says Wayne is an experienced mushroom picker and hunter, and knows the area well, but was not prepared to stay overnight. “It’s so easy to get lost — every mushroom picker will tell you they know the backlands, they know the bush, but this can happen to even the best ones.”

Around 25 volunteers went out to look for Wayne around 7 p.m., but found no sign of him. This morning, volunteers, SAR, and RCMP set out to survey the area with a helicopter.

“One of the great things about living in the North is the community. We’ve had such a great community response,” Shawna says.

People have donated food, drinks, and supplies for search volunteers, she says. Drivers coming up the road will turn off their engines to try and hear Wayne in case he calls out, honking periodically to see if he’s within hearing range.

“Everyone is really experienced, I’ve had a great response from the community. It’s been overwhelming.”

If you see Wayne, or know where he may be you are asked to call the New Hazelton RCMP at 250 842-5244.

 


brittany@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Wayne Morrison is described as 5’11 tall, 260 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. (Facebook photo)

Previous story
Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Just Posted

Search crews looking for missing 67-year old near Houston

Wayne Morrison was reported missing last night after mushroom picking in dense brush

Canfor closing Houston mill for one week

And shifting to a four-day week this fall

Most Francois Lake ferry staff vote to strike

The union representing workers with the MV Francois Forester ferry have voted… Continue reading

Assault, arson case adjourned again

Man faces multiple charges from July 6 incident

Council approves crosswalk project

That makes for two this year

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Most Read