Seabridge Gold expects its 2023 drilling program on its Iskut property will yield returns, as it hopes to explore another two areas in Northwestern B.C.’s Golden Triangle. (Seabridge Gold photo)

Seabridge Gold sets sights on major expansion in B.C.’s ‘Golden Triangle’ in 2023

Seabridge’s 2023 drilling program targets its Iskut property, after recent large-scale discoveries

Seabridge Gold is hoping to increase its estimate of the gold/copper resource at its Iskut property this summer following a very promising drilling season last year.

Seabridge CEO Rudi Front said that the company discovered a major quartz-magnetite zone beneath the company’s “Bronson Slope” copper-gold deposit, which could be evidence of another large copper-gold source.

Seabridge is planning an extensive drilling program in 2023 to further define what is in the ground.

Front said there are another two areas for exploration within the Bronson Slope project.

“As a result, we expect to expand the Bronson Slope mineral resource,” he said.

The company has reserved three helicopter-portable core drills in anticipation of the extensive exploration efforts, and plans are to drill 12,000 metres of core.

Bronson Slope is one of three projects, along with Quartz Rise and Snip North in the Iskut area, approximately 250 kilometres north of Stewart in northwest B.C.’s Golden Triangle.”

Recent geophysical surveys support connecting the three projects, the company says.

Last year, Seabridge also saw exciting copper-gold geochemical anomalies in sedimentary rocks at the Snip North site.

The “Golden Triangle” hosts some of the richest gold ore bodies in the world, as well as copper, nickel and silver deposits including Seabridge’s flagship KSM project, which is still seeking a major partner.


