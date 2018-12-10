Bulkley Valley School District 54 trustees swearing into office after this fall’s election. SD54 Facebook photo

SD54 elects board positions

Trustees also appointed to committees.

Board and committee positions are now filled at Bulkley Valley School District 54.

Houston trustee Jennifer Williams was re-elected by fellow trustees as chairperson. Former chair and Houston trustee Les Kearns was elected as vice-chairperson.

Smithers trustee Frank Farrell was picked to be provincial council representative, B.C. School Trustees Association.

New Smithers trustee Floyd Krishan was chosen to be on the Aboriginal Education Council. Kearns was also tapped to be as representative for the BC Public School Employers’ Association.

Kearns is chair of the operations committee, with Priscilla Michell as alternative chair. New trustee Jason Krauskopf and SD54 treasurer Dave Margerm are also on the committee with non-voting Jennifer Williams.

Farrell is the policy committee chair, with Edward Quinian as alternate. Krishan and and SD54 treasurer Dave Margerm are also on this committee with non-voting Jennifer Williams

Previous story
Grim situation in coming year for northwest, B.C. fisheries
Next story
Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Just Posted

Gitxsan forming cross-sector salmon management team

Nation again declares closure of fishery in territory for 2019

It’s the last day to vote in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots must now be dropped off in person to meet the deadline of 4:30 p.m.

Motorhome explosion in Houston

A motorhome by the Houston Motor Inn had an explosion Sunday, Dec.… Continue reading

SD54 elects board positions

Trustees also appointed to committees.

Christmas is a comin’

Some of Houston residents are getting the ball rolling for the upcoming… Continue reading

VIDEO: This B.C. school leads country in vaccine donations to UNICEF

Federally funded Kids Boost Immunity uses quizzes to earn vaccinations

Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on America’s request

Grim situation in coming year for northwest, B.C. fisheries

Annual post-season review in Prince Rupert informs DFO on how to manage 2019 fishing season

Natural gas rates will go up in B.C. on Jan. 1

Regions could pay up to $68 more

Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump

It could be an “impeachable offense” if it’s proven that President Donald Trump directed illegal hush-money payments to women during the 2016 campaign.

Macron addresses France amid protests; is it too late?

Paris monuments reopened, cleanup workers cleared debris and shop owners tried to put the city on its feet again Sunday.

CUPE calls off Flair Airlines job action citing job security concerns

The union says it’s going to challenge Flair’s move at the Canada Industrial Relations Board before proceeding with any job action.

Trump looking at several candidates for new chief of staff

Trump’s top pick for the job, Nick Ayers, is out of the running and Trump is now soliciting input on at least four individuals.

Canadian physicist collects Nobel Prize

Canada’s Donna Strickland is one of three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize for Physics.

Most Read