SD54 elects board positions

Bulkley Valley School District 54 trustees swearing into office after this fall’s election. SD54 Facebook photo

Board and committee positions are now filled at Bulkley Valley School District 54.

Houston trustee Jennifer Williams was re-elected by fellow trustees as chairperson. Former chair and Houston trustee Les Kearns was elected as vice-chairperson.

Smithers trustee Frank Farrell was picked to be provincial council representative, B.C. School Trustees Association.

New Smithers trustee Floyd Krishan was chosen to be on the Aboriginal Education Council. Kearns was also tapped to be as representative for the BC Public School Employers’ Association.

Kearns is chair of the operations committee, with Priscilla Michell as alternative chair. New trustee Jason Krauskopf and SD54 treasurer Dave Margerm are also on the committee with non-voting Jennifer Williams.

Farrell is the policy committee chair, with Edward Quinian as alternate. Krishan and and SD54 treasurer Dave Margerm are also on this committee with non-voting Jennifer Williams