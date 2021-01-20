SD 54 seeking feedback on Houston school reconfiguration plan

Cancels in-person session due to PHO order

Silverthorne was approved for a $1.5 million funding from the Ministry of Children and Family Development last year. (Houston Today file photo)

Silverthorne was approved for a $1.5 million funding from the Ministry of Children and Family Development last year. (Houston Today file photo)

School District 54 (SD 54) is seeking feedback from the Houston school community members on the school district’s plan to reconfigure the Houston schools.

The school district met with staff from Houston schools in the first week of November last year to start the discussions around the grade reconfigurations at the elementary schools in Houston. What this means is that the school district wants to make Silverthorne Elementary School into a focused primary school and to shift Twain Sullivan’s focus completely to intermediate levels. A public presentation to gather feedback from the school community was to take place during the annual facilities review however, the presentation was cancelled due to the provincial health officer (PHO) orders due to rising COVID-19 cases.

In a letter addressed to the school community, Superintendent Mike McDiarmid wrote, “It is with disappointment that I am writing this letter to you today. The School District was hoping to have an in person community discussion about the upcoming grade reconfigurations at the two Elementary Schools in Houston. Unfortunately, due to the local COVID situation and current Provincial guidelines, we have decided to reach out to the Houston school community in this manner instead.”

The school district has posted a PowerPoint presentation along with the letter on their website, outlining what the reconfiguration would mean.

Earlier last year, Silverthorne was approved for a $1.5 million funding from the Ministry of Children and Family Development, to include a variety of new childcare spaces.

“Reconfiguring of Houston schools has been a discussion item in the educational community for many years in Houston – 20 plus years. The District believes that with the current Silverthorne upgrades focusing on daycare spaces, before and after school care and a Strongstart space, it is the right time to shift the focus of the school to Early Learning. The School District strongly believes that creating a Primary/Early Learning Center at Silverthorne will benefit all primary students. In addition, all intermediate students (Gr.4-7) in Houston will benefit from the campus program that already exists between Houston Secondary and Twain Sullivan Elementary,” wrote McDiarmid.

The school district has opened the floor for discussion through the presentation posted online and is now seeking feedback from the community around the subject. Any comments, questions or concerns can be emailed to sd54@sd54.bc.ca.

“The District is committed to providing the best educational experience for all of the students in Houston and it is without reservation that we have recommended the grade reconfiguration at the schools. At the same time, we do understand that change in schools is sometimes difficult for people and that there are some potential consequences for individual families,” said the letter.

Community members are also being encouraged to reach out to their local School Principals about any questions or concerns around this reconfiguration since they are the ones leading this school change process.

ALSO READ: School District 54 mulls over Houston schools’ reconfiguration

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man, 64, likely drowned after falling into water at North Saanich marina, say police

Just Posted

This BC Hydro map shows some of the power outages across Northern BC. Many were caused by high winds. (BC Hydro Website)
Power out across much of Northern BC

BC Hydro anticipates some may be without power overnight

Administering naloxone to a person experiencing a benzo-related overdose event won’t help. Naloxone is used to neutralize opioids. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Northern Health warning drug users of potential benzo contamination

The drug does not respond to naloxone, and is being included in street drugs

COVID-19 exposure reported at Houston Secondary. (Houston Today photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Houston Secondary School

Self-monitoring for symptoms encouraged

Silverthorne Elementary School
Students staying at home would not receive special treatment

Know that our schools are safe and clean. We are very diligent in our COVID protocols.

Houston Ambulance
Worries expressed over ambulance service being affected by pipeline work

Coastal GasLink says it meets regularly to discuss healthcare issues

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)
PHOTOS: B.C. man designs ‘box office’ solution for those working from home

‘A professionally designed workspace on your property, away from the distractions of home’

Chilliwack ER doctor Marc Greidanus is featured in a video, published Jan. 18, 2021, where he demonstrates and describes effectiveness of various styles of masks. (Youtube)
VIDEO: Emergency room doctor runs through pros and cons of various masks

‘We’ve been asked to wear a mask and it’s not that hard,’ Greidanus says.

(Pixabay photo)
VIDEO: Tip to Metro Vancouver transit police helps woman 4,000 km away in Ohio

Sgt. Clint Hampton says transit police were alerted to a YouTube video of the woman in mental distress

A woman types on her laptop in Miami in a Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Wilfredo Lee
British Columbia government lax on cybersecurity practices, auditor reports

The audit did not highlight a specific threat, but it found breaches in cybersecurity are increasing globally

Cranbrook Food Bank coordinator Deanna Kemperman, Potluck Cafe Society executive director Naved Noorani and Sunshine Coast Community Services Society executive director Catherine Leach join B.C.’s new Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne on a video call about B.C. gaming grants, Jan. 19, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. gaming grants reorganized for COVID-19 priorities

Minister highlights community kitchens, food banks

(Pixabay photo)
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019

A new video from NCCIH and BC Northern Health titled ‘Healing in Pandemic Times: Indigenous Peoples, Stigma and COVID-19’ was animated by Joanne Gervais. (Photo Provided By: NCCIH Archives)
VIDEO: Stigma against Indigenous people is a ‘social sickness’

A new short animated video is aiming to educate the public on the stigmatization

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Victoria waterfront

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Most Read