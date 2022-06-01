School District 54 adopted the final calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (SD54 submitted)

School district settles on calendar for next school year

Spring break to be combined with Easter in 2023

School District 54 students, staff and teachers will have a two-week spring break combined with Easter next year based on a school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

The calendar was the responsibility of assistant superintendent Matthew Monkman who worked through its provisions based on public comment and discussions with the district’s unionized workforce.

“Keeping focus on our number one priority of days of instruction, gave us two options to work with,” said Monkman of the spring break/Easter plan.

“We had great feedback from our employees, the public, and the parents of students in the district, so it was a win-win.”

The final draft of the calendar was adopted at the recent SD54 Board meeting, held in Houston this month on May 24.

School districts in B.C. must provide 181 days of instruction and there are seven professional development/administration days (Pro-D days) planned for the upcoming school year.

The 2022-2023 school year official begins Sept. 7 for students and runs to the last day of classes set for June 29, 2023.

“This allows us to put a few Pro-Ds together with a long weekend, so parents and students can enjoy a few four day weekends,” Monkman explained of provisions of the calendar.

