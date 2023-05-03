School district is revising outdated weapons policy

Proposed new policy better defines the word ‘weapon’

Classroom

School District 54 is asking parents and guardians for their opinions on a proposed change to the policy governing weapons possession by students in school buildings or on school property.

The current policy which states “the possession or use of weapons is not allowed in schools or on school property. School staff shall determine what constitutes a ‘weapon’,” is considered outdated and in need of a revision, school district secretary-treasurer Dave Margerm indicated in a letter to parents and guardians.

The proposed new policy is much longer in that it defines the term “weapon” and permits exceptions in limited circumstances.

“A weapon shall be defined as anything used, capable of being used, intended or designed for the purpose of threatening, intimidating or causing harm to a person,” it reads.

But items worn for religious purposes or for other purposes “may be brought to school with the prior permission of the principal or designate and under conditions stipulated by the principal or designate.”

And should an administrator or teacher reasonably believe a student is either in possession of a weapon, has used a weapon or intends to use a weapon, an administrator is to ensure the weapon is “confiscated without endangering anyone”.

A parent or guardian is to be contacted and the student suspended pending a disciplinary action.

The discipline that follows will be determined following a review of the circumstances by the superintendent’s office.

The police may also be informed of the incident, a move that may result in criminal charges.

The weapons policy review is part of an ongoing effort by the school district to examine its functions and to make changes to procedures as required.

Margerm said comments are appreciated up until May 4 after which revisions will be presented to the school district’s policy committee on May 9 and then presented to the full board for approval on May 30.

Parents and guardians are welcome at both the committee and board meetings.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Landslide prompts evacuation order, alert for properties in Vallican
Next story
PODCAST: Who you gonna call? B.C. Ghostbusters!

Just Posted

The first ever Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament in Terrace was held on April 30, with teams from Smithers and Prince Rupert participating. (Courtesy of Kam Siemens)
First Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament fosters community integration in Terrace

On April 27, Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery released just over 9,000 Chinook salmon (at the pre-smolt stage - ie. 1.5 years old) into the Upper Bulkley River where their parents were caught in August of 2021. Toboggan creek staff and local volunteers catch the adults and bring the eggs and milt to their hatchery to fertilize and raise and then return them to the Upper Bulkley. Nathan Hofsink was on the fish cannon seen here, had a blast. Toboggan Creek staff released the remainder of their 15,000 total for this round the next day. The Buck Creek Hatchery in Houston partners with Toboggan Creek. Tobaggan Creek raises Chinook and Buck Creek raises Coho for the Upper Bulkley. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
A total of 15,000 Chinook fry released

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii

Classroom
School district is revising outdated weapons policy