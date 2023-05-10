School district is expanding its food programs

School District 54 is getting a substantial increase in its grant from the provincial government this year to provide food programs for its students.

Last year the province provided $250,000 to cover not only food but school supplies, field trips and other expenses for lower income students.

But this year the province is sending $350,000 and all of it is intended for food programs beginning with the 2023-2024 school year beginning this fall.

This year’s amount comes through a new program called the Feeding Futures Fund described by the province as “BC’s largest-ever investment in school foods programs. It builds on the progress made with the Student and Family Affordability Fund [of last year] to help reduce the challenges of rising food costs for families who need it most.”

School district secretary treasurer Dave Margerm called the increase significant in that it is directed at food programs for students and families.

“This will continue to provide a benefit that hopefully makes life more affordable for families,” he said.

As it is, the school district provides breakfasts and lunches at schools through its own resources and with the assistance of community groups, businesses, parent advisory councils and others.

Margerm said that while the school district is in the early stages of deciding how it will use the grant this year, an expansion upon what it does now can be expected.

“It is the district’s intention to continue to support food programs in partnership with other community organizations,” he said.

A list provided by Margerm included these main areas:

— provide food services directly within the schools for students;

— provide food or financial support directly to families in need within the community (this would likely involve providing food and financial support for students and families over the weekends);

— partner with community service organizations in their work to provide food to families of our students.

“The plan is also to utilize food program funding to expand foods programs by financially supporting staffing for food delivery programs and capital expenditures,” Margerm added.

He said the school district is also preparing to meet any need stemming from the closure of the Canfor sawmill in Houston.

“No matter what the outcome of the mill closure in Houston, the school district is dedicated to help the families and community during this challenging time,” Margerm said.

“It would be our expectation that the expansion of food programs in Houston will inevitably help students and families, particularly those affected by the mill closure.

All told, the province is committing itself to sending $214 million over three years to school districts around the province through its Feeding Futures Fund.