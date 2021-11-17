The SD54 building in Smithers. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

The SD54 building in Smithers. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

School district buses teachers to Houston

Pilot program for teachers commuting to Houston from Smithers intended to address hiring issues

School District 54 (SD54) teachers living in the Smithers area are now commuting to work in Houston using a bus supplied by the district which is also covering its fuel and maintenance costs.

The idea is to provide an effective way of getting teachers back and forth, particularly during the winter, which will then act as an attraction when hiring teachers and the hope more will then stay longer.

Two teachers have agreed to drive the bus, explained SD54 secretary/treasurer Dave Margerm in outlining the intent of supplying a bus.

“To support recruitment of teaching staff to work in Houston given the challenges of hiring teachers for schools in Houston, also to provide a safer transportation system during periods of poor weather for teachers with concerns about winter drive.”

Margerm also noted the district and school board want to be greener, something the bus commute makes possible because fewer teachers are using their own vehicles.

Eight to 12 teachers are currently taking advantage of the program.

“I am told those using the service are very happy,” Margerm said.

The district and board will evaluate the program at the end of the year to determine if it should become permanent.

School District 54 (SD54) is bussing teachers from Smithers to Houston in a pilot project designed to address hiring and retention issues in the district.

For years, many teachers have made the drive from Smithers to Houston to get to their schools. It is up to an hour commute one way, and, in the winter, can be much longer and a treacherous trek.

It has long been a reason teachers did not want to teach in Houston. They felt they couldn’t handle the commute every day, nor the cost of fuel and maintenance of their vehicles.

Previous story
Vandalism runs rampant on SD54 buses
Next story
Houston Snowmobile Club gets new outhouses on trails

Just Posted

Local residents are over-stocking at grocery stores in fear of shortages. (Eddie Huband photo/Houston Today)
Grocery stocks should be fine in Houston

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)
Northern natural gas utility to tap into renewable fuel

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. British Columbia’s public safety minister has condemned a blockade set up along a a forestry road used by workers at a Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. public safety minister condemns blockade at Coastal GasLink pipeline site