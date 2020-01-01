Houston School District 54 trustee Les Kearns is the vice chair of the board and Jennifer Williams, also from Houston, is the chair. (File photo)

School district appointments made

Houston trustee Jennifer Williams returns as chair

Houston trustee Jennifer Williams has been returned as chair of Bulkley Valley School District and Les Kearns, also from Houston, is once again vice chair of the board which oversees public schools in Smithers, Telkwa and Houston.

The appointments, which are for one year, were formalized at the November board meeting.

This will be the third term as chair for Williams and third term as vice chair for Kearns who previously had been the chair for an extended period of time. He is also the chair of the operations committee.

Williams will also represent the district for both the Twain Sullivan and Silverthorne parent advisory committees with Kearns filling that role for the Houston Secondary School parent advisory committee.

Williams will also sit on the operations and policy committees with Kearns being the chair of the operations committee.

The policy committee chair will be Smithers trustee Frank Farrell and he’ll represent the district on the Muheim parent advisory committee.

Fellow Smithers trustee Priscilla Michell sits on the operations committee and is the district’s representative to the Walnut Park Elementary parent advisory committee.

Another Smithers trustee, Floyd Krishan is repeating as the district’s representative on the indigenous education council and he is also the representative to the Smithers Secondary parent advisory committee.

Smithers trustee Jason Krauskopf sits on the operations committee and is also the representative to the Walnut Park parent advisory committee.

Trustee Edward Quinlan sits on the policy committee and is an alternate to the indigenous education council as well as acting as the district’s representative to the Telkwa Elementary parent advisory committee.

Secretary treasurer Dave Margerm will sit on both the operations and policy committees.

Kearns and Farrell will also represent the school district on province-wide trustee and school employers bodies.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Designated drivers who charge for rides in B.C. may be breaking the law

Just Posted

UPDATE: Izaiah Loring family says young man missing since Boxing Day has been found

No details have been released; family requests privacy

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Water, sewer fees set to increase

Rates going up two per cent

Entertainment at its best

Silverthorne Elementary School held its annual Christmas concert Dec. 17. Parents and… Continue reading

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

B.C. child actor Jacob Tremblay helps release rehabilitated seal pups

One of the marine mammals was named Ja-cod in the young celebrity’s honour

Most Read