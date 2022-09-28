School District 54 announces new Principal of Early Learning

School District #54 has announced the appointment of Jana Fox to the position of principal of Silverthorne Elementary School effective Oct.1, 2022.

Fox holds a master’s degree in Leadership Studies from the University of Victoria and Bachelor of Education through the University of Lethbridge. Ms. Fox has been a teacher leader throughout her career and has provincial level experience in curriculum development, Indigenous education and professional development.

Ms. Fox began her teaching career in the Bulkley Valley in 2006, teaching many subjects with a focus on Math and Science. For the past two years, Ms. Fox has been the Vice-Principal of Silverthorne Elementary and the District Indigenous Curriculum and Culture teacher.

Ms. Fox is focused on providing an equitable school system to benefit all learners and continues to be a strong advocate for vulnerable students. With her demonstrated leadership and excellent professional reputation, we are confident in her future successes in her new position as principal of Silverthorne Elementary School.

Fox replaces Bev Forster who is leaving her principal position to be the district’s Principal of Early Learning. Forster will be leading the District’s early learning initiatives. She had been doing that one day a week but now will be doing that full time.

Forster has extensive experience working in the early years of children’s education. She has an Early Childhood Education Certificate and has worked in pre-schools and in daycares prior to her teaching career.

As principal, Fox will now be the only administrator at Silverthorne.

“The school historically only had one principal assigned to it. We added the vice-principal while Bev Forster was doing the early learning one day a week,” said McDiarmid.

READ MORE: School district adopts two-week spring break for 2023

Forster has 24 years of teaching and administrative experience in the elementary grades. Many of those years were in early primary, including kindergarten. More recently, Forster has also been supporting the District’s early learning programs on a part time basis.

“Ms. Forster is a life longer learner with a strong belief in the importance of quality early learning experiences. Under her guidance, the District looks forward to expanding early learning programs and services for students and children in our communities,” Superintendent of Schools, Mike McDermid said.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter