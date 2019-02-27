Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer holds a press conference in reaction to Jody Wilson-Raybould’s appearance at the House of Commons Justice Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Justin Trudeau has lost the moral authority to govern and is calling on the prime minister to resign.

Scheer spoke immediately after former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould testified to the House of Commons justice committee on pressure she felt from Trudeau and others to head off a criminal prosecution of Montreal engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.

READ MORE: Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould testified that she withstood four months of attempts to get her to reverse a decision not to make a plea-bargain-type deal with the company.

Scheer says the Mounties need to open a criminal investigation into what the Liberal government did to help, which faces criminal charges related to allegedly corrupt dealings in Libya.

He says that given what Wilson-Raybould laid out in her testimony, Trudeau can no longer lead the nation.

Scheer says the Liberal cabinet must find a way forward to govern the country without Trudeau, who allowed partisan, political motivations to overrule his duty to uphold the rule of law.

The Canadian Press

