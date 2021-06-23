Scavenger hunt helps mark Canada Day

This District of Houston’s Leisure Services department has continued to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic with a new feature tied to this year’s Canada Day.

A scavenger hunt with the official title of Landmark Bingo began June 18 and its 10-day length gives plenty of time for participation.

The success of it this year could mean it will become a regular part of local Canada Day activities, says District leisure services director Tasha Kelly.

As the title suggests, participants, once a screenshot has been taken of the card on Facebook, visit local landmarks. Once three lines have been completed, the card should then be posted to the comments section as an entry to the final draw.

As for Canada Day itself, the District is hosting a fireworks display thanks to a $10,000 allocation approved earlier this year.

It’ll take place between 11:10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. July 1.

“This 20-minute show is sure to light up the night sky and be a spectacle for all ages to enjoy,” Kelly noted in a memo for council.

“Four Seasons Park was chosen as the location to accommodate the risk management involving in hosting fireworks display of this nature,” she said.

Contingent upon the pandemic, traditional events in Jamie Baxter Park could return next year, Kelly added.

Aside from the District’s own $10,000 the leisure services department received a $4,000 federal grant to help with the other expenses of Canada Day.

Traditional Canada Day events have been the largest annual gatherings hosted by the district, taking in everything from speeches, a Canada Day birthday cake, entertainment, a free barbecue and children’s activities.