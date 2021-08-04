After a year of taking care of your steer, letting go can be very hard. The cycle of bonding and then saying goodbye is not an easy thing. Adelie Heer, this is her first year in 4H, gives her steer, King, a final hug. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
