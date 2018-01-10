Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

Citing concerns over bread price fixing, Save-On-Foods has announced they will also be offering a $25 dollar reward to customers.

On Jan. 8 Loblaw Companies Ltd. opened registration for the $25 dollar gift card they are offering eligible customers, after admitting to their involvement in an industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement.

Save-On-Foods President Darrell Jones, posted a message to their Facebook page on Jan. 9 stating that Save-On-Foods was not involved in the arrangement, but would be offering eligible customers a $25 “shopping incentive” because their customers could have been impacted by higher bread prices.

“One of our competitors who has admitted guilt is providing a $25 shopping incentive to their customers,” wrote Jones in the statement, adding “We know that you, as our valued More Rewards customer, could have been impacted with higher bread prices. So we’re making it easy for you to receive our own $25 offer, through our More Rewards program.”

RELATED: Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Jones said the company will also be seeking compensation from bread suppliers involved. To qualify for the reward, customers must have an active More Rewards card as of Dec. 31, 2017, and have purchased bread from Save-On-Foods in the last 14 years.

Those who sign up for the reward must also consent to receive emails from the More Rewards loyalty-program.

“You can use this $25 in our stores, and at the same time,” said Jones, adding that “In keeping with our commitment to supporting those less fortunate, we’ll be giving you the option to re-direct this $25 to your local food bank.”

Save-On-Foods is part of the Overwaitea Food Group and operates stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Yukon.

To sign up for the $25 reward customers must visit the more rewards website at www.morerewards.ca/25.

READ: At least 7 companies investigated in bread price-fixing probe

Here is the full statement from Save-On-Foods President Darrel Jones:

Dear valued Save-On-Foods customers,

I’m writing to you because we’re deeply concerned about what’s happened with the bread price-fixing issue that was going on in Canada by certain competitors and suppliers. It is important for you to know that we at Save-On-Foods had no knowledge of, nor were we involved in, this illegal activity.

One of our competitors who has admitted guilt is providing a $25 shopping incentive to their customers. We know that you, as our valued More Rewards customer, could have been impacted with higher bread prices. So we’re making it easy for you to receive our own $25 offer, through our More Rewards program. We in turn, will seek compensation from the bread suppliers involved, in due course.

You can use this $25 in our stores, and at the same time, you will be signed up for even more great offers and information. And in keeping with our commitment to supporting those less fortunate, we’ll be giving you the option to re-direct this $25 to your local food bank.

You have a right to choose how you spend your grocery shopping dollars. On behalf of our 18,000 local team members, we thank you for choosing us.

For information on how to register, please go to https://www.morerewards.ca/25

Darrell Jones

President