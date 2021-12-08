Salvation Army kettle campaign begins Dec. 2

The Salvation Army’s Christmas kettle campaign begins Dec. 2. (File photo) The Houston Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign begins Dec. 2 (File photo) The Houston Salvation Army Christmas kettle will be located at the Buy Low store Thursdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (File Photo)

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas campaign is now officially underway with kettles set up at the Buy Low store.

The kettles will be out Thursdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. right up until Dec. 24.

Those wishing to volunteer for a shift can call Karen at 250-643-9701, says Kelly Spurway who is the Army’s Ministry/Family Service Supervisor for the Bulkley Valley.

Social distancing requirements will be in place so that one volunteer at a time can watch over the kettle.

Money raised through the kettle campaign supports not just the Army’s work at Christmas but also throughout the year.

In the week leading up to the kettle application cut off date, there were 125 applications for hampers in the Houston area.

“We handed out 189 hampers last year which included hampers for our volunteers. We have a cap of community hampers at 185 this year and the cut off to register was Dec. 4,” said Spurway.

The hamper pick up date this year is Dec. 18.

In addition to kettle contributions, residents can also purchase a gift through the Army’s angel tree located at its thrift store.

“Take an angel and buy a gift that coordinates with the label on the back, return it to the store unwrapped and our elves will look after the rest,” said Spurway, noting that the deadline for this is Dec. 15.