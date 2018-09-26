A floating West Coast Resorts lodge became unmoored from its anchoring buoy in Alliford Bay and ran aground on Lina Island Saturday night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Salvage of grounded Haida Gwaii barge to begin as emergency command post closes

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

Tension is easing on British Columbia’s north coast as crews make progress unloading and securing a barge that ran aground in Haida Gwaii and was at risk of exploding.

The Council of the Haida Nation says preparations are underway to close the command post, which was set up in the nearby village of Queen Charlotte shortly after the barge broke away from its moorings in high winds on Sept. 8.

A news release from the council says work is now shifting to a salvage operation.

HaiCo, the owner of the Hippa Lodge, a 48-guest luxury fishing resort aboard the barge, will manage the job.

Concerns that a ruptured fuel line had filled the barge’s hold with potentially explosive vapours prompted the coast guard to close surrounding areas, but crews spent the last 10 days removing any dangerous cargo.

The Haida Nation says no one was hurt in the grounding and there has been no environmental damage.

“All agencies will continue to be consulted as needed electronically, in relation to ensuring protection of the environment, safe disposal of hazardous waste and contaminants, and protection of areas of cultural significance,” says the release.

Air quality and environmental monitoring will also continue during the salvage operation, officials say.

Related: Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

Related: Crews testing for gas vapours in grounded Haida Gwaii barge

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cellphone coverage to improve in Houston
Next story
Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

Just Posted

Burns Lake area wildfires contained, but still burning

Smouldering ground fires and smoke still expected in the coming weeks

Houston Search and Rescue’s command centre completed

“It is a building the town can be proud of,” says Houston SAR president

Houston rallies for Jessica

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s… Continue reading

Hunting in northwest B.C. continues as usual: province

The ministry is not considering closures in the Skeena region

Too soon to measure what was achieved at UBCM: Houston mayor

The district brought forward a wide range of issues this year

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod spotted off B.C. waters

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

$5,000 reward offered as hunt for B.C. murder suspect intensifies

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with deadly Surrey shooting

Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1100

Mom and toddler couldn’t get on flight from Iran to Vancouver

Tempering the B.C. cannabis legalization ‘gold rush’

Retail selling of marijuana offers potential business opportunities and pitfalls

B.C. cancer patient’s case exposes gaps in care for homeless people: advocates

Terry Willis says he’s praying for a clean, safe place to live to undergo the cancer treatments he needs after he was denied chemotherapy because he lives in a Victoria homeless shelter.

Trump boasts of America’s might, gets laugh at UN

President Donald Trump received an unexpected laugh at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Salvage of grounded Haida Gwaii barge to begin as emergency command post closes

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

Federal use of A.I. in visa applications could breach human rights, report says

Impacts of automated decision-making involving immigration applications and how errors and assumptions could lead to “life-and-death ramifications”

Most Read