Salmon habitat to be assessed this summer

Two workers from the Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre will be exploring along the Upper Bulkley system

The Buck Creek Canfor Hatchery and Nature Centre is embarking upon a project this summer to sample and assess the suitability of juvenile salmon habitat along the Upper Bulkley River and selected tributaries and see if fish are living there.

The work will determine the need for restoration and potentially what that might entail.

Two employees of the hatchery are now getting access permissions from landlowners along the river leading to verification that’s what’s seen on satellite imagery of old oxbows (small bodies of water cut off from a river), wetlands and sidechannels is consistent in the field, says Marjorie Lieuwen, one of the employees.

She and Reece Arky must also determine if water temperatures and oxygen levels are suitable for trapping juvenile salmon.

“Then we can determine our finalized list of how many kilometers of waterway we’ll be assessing. The sites we’re interested in are on the Upper Bulkley River between Houston and Bulkley Lake, as well as some on Buck Creek,” Lieuwen said in mapping out the project area.

The pair are also waiting for river levels to drop, making it safer to conduct their assessments.

Lieuwen and Arky will also undergo two days of training from federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) employees concerning trapping methods.

Field work will generally consist of setting traps one day and checking them the next.

“I am planning for the second day to invite members of the public to watch us check the traps and get some explanation from us and DFO about what we’re doing,” said Lieuwen.

Having the public see what’s involved follows along with the educational and public participation foundation behind the nature centre and its sponsor, the A Rocha environmental organization.

Lieuwen said the assessment work will take place in June and July, concluding before August as low water levels then will make trapping too stressful for the juveniles.

“They will probably have moved out of the off-channel habitats by that point,” she noted.

The project budget is $30,005 with A Rocha receiving $3,745 of that from the Pacific Salmon Foundation. The latest release from the Pacific Salmon Foundation has a list of successful grant applicants, including A Rocha receiving $30,005 for a salmon rearing habitat assessment on the Bulkley River with the foundation providing $3,745 of that amount.

The foundation is financed by a federal salmon conservation stamp which is a decal anglers purchase with their fishing licences.

“The Pacific Salmon Foundation funding is covering our mileage, three new Gee minnow traps, temperature data loggers, and chest waders,” said Lieuwen.

A Canada Summer Jobs grant for wages, equipment already owned by the nature centre and time given by DFO staff round out money and contribution value making up the budget.

Lieuwen began work at the nature centre in June 2021, becoming its conservation science coordinator in October 2021. Arky is the centre’s conservation scientist.

While planning for the assessment project continues, the hatchery and nature centre will undertake its annual release of coho fry this Saturday, June 11.

As many as 10,000 fry will be released into Buck Creek in the expectation they will spend the next year growing to the juvenile stage before embarking down river toward and then into the Pacific Ocean.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and to participate with the release beginning at 10 a.m. June 11 and lasting until noon.