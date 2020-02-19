Pleasant Valley Horse Club is planning a 40th anniversary event the long weekend of May. (PV Horse Club Facebook photo)

Saddle club plans 40th anniversary event

More than 100 competitors expected

It was a cold winter’s night at -30 in 1980 when five people gathered to found the Pleasant Valley Horse Club.

And from that beginning, the active and thriving club is now planning a 40th anniversary event the long weekend of May.

“There were only five of us in attendance,” recalls current club president Frances Teer of that first meeting — Philis Sprat Jellett, Gloria Neeland, Katy Neeland, Colleen Teer Ettinger and herself.

A first name for the club, Bits and Spurs, came from Gloria Neeland, the club’s first president, and belonged to a club she was a member of when she lived in the United States.

“Gloria was president for about four or five years then she moved back to the USA. Over the next 40 years the original members and their families have all had a turn or two at being president of the club,” said Teer.

“At our last meeting we had 30 paid family members that will increase greatly as the riding season comes on. The age ranges from children about five years old to grandparents about sixty- five or more and all ages in between,” she said of club membership today.

The club will honour the founders at its May event.

“We are hoping to make this May long week-end special because of the 40th year in operation and we want to honour the founders and we have invited other clubs around the area to join us to make the event bigger and better,” said Teer.

“There are three living founders of the club. Philis Sprat Jellett, Frances Teer and Colleen Teer Ettinger, will be attending but both Gloria Neeland, and her daughter Katy Neeland, have passed on but other members of their family will be attending in their place.”

Plans for the May 16-18 event will center around activities designed for community enjoyment.

Teer said the club is anticipating approximately 100 competitors and triple that for spectators.

“It’s pricey. Belt buckles can cost more than a $100,” she said of prizes given to category winners.

Running a three-day event can be expensive and last week the District of Houston council agreed to supply a support letter for the club’s application for a grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

“It’s pricey. Belt buckles can cost more than a $100,” she said of prizes given to category winners.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Just Posted

Off to the Provincials

For the past two seasons Houston resident, Eryn has been curling out… Continue reading

Free community movie in Houston

On Feb. 14 the PV Plaza present the Disney movie Tangled. Coastal… Continue reading

Morice Mountain Winter Challenge in Houston

The Morice Mountain Winter Challenge was held Feb. 9 from10 a.m. -… Continue reading

It’s flu season

Northern Health recently dealt with an outbreak of influenza in the Prince… Continue reading

District begins search for downtown contractor

Hopes for contract to be let in early spring

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Most Read