Rustad stops for a visit

John Rustad MLA for Nechako Lakes had a representative station set up outside the entrance of the Houston Mall on Oct. 3. The Legislature has resumed so Rustad was unavailable but had his representatives there. This was the first pop up since March 2020 when the pandemic shut in person meetings down. Rustad’s representative said they are planning on holding bi-annual pop ups in Houston. There was about a half dozen constituents who came to voice their concerns about health care, economy and the two years that it will take Canfor to rebuild, as well as the secondary taxation that ICBC has imposed on buying a used vehicle. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)