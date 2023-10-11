John Rustad M.L.A. for Nechacko Lakes had a representative stationed outside the Buy Low entrance of the Houston mall on Oct. 3. Legislature had resumed and John Rustad was in attendance in Victoria and was unavailable at the pop up. This was the first pop up since March 2020 when the pandemic shut in person meetings down. The office of the M.L.A. is planning on moving forward having bi-annual pop ups in Houston. There was a half dozen constituents seen and voiced concerns about health care, the economy and the two years that it will take Canfor to rebuild, as well as the secondary taxation that ICBC has imposed on buying a used vehicle. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Rustad stops for a visit

John Rustad MLA for Nechako Lakes had a representative station set up outside the entrance of the Houston Mall on Oct. 3. The Legislature has resumed so Rustad was unavailable but had his representatives there. This was the first pop up since March 2020 when the pandemic shut in person meetings down. Rustad’s representative said they are planning on holding bi-annual pop ups in Houston. There was about a half dozen constituents who came to voice their concerns about health care, economy and the two years that it will take Canfor to rebuild, as well as the secondary taxation that ICBC has imposed on buying a used vehicle. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

College of New Caledonia and its faculty association are still negotiating, but job action has ensued on the part of FACNC.
CNC classes unaffected as job action gets underway at six campuses

Canskate has three groups this year with different ability levels. Starting at three years old and learning how to stand on skates to keeping balance while moving your arms, skating backwards and turning directions using the crossover method. Canskate accommodates many skill levels. Canskate has ice time on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Currently the Canskate program has 20 participants.
Come skate at Canskate

The bleachers and the stage held seating for family and friends watching the Junior and Senior girls play volleyball. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Houston girls volleyball

These students know that the Houston Public Library has the comfiest set up to play Roblox. New chairs and up to date computers paired with 5G internet. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Playing Roblox in Houston