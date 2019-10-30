Rural usage of District recreation services information needed

It’s one step to determine if rural residents should be taxed

Rural residents could be asked to support District of Houston recreational facilities. (Houston Today photo)

Determining the usage of Houston’s recreational facilities by rural residents is needed before any next steps are taken that might result in their being taxed to support those facilities.

“Once this has been established it will determine the direction to be taken,” says Rob Newell, the Bulkley Nechako regional district’s director for the rural area surrounding Houston.

His comment follows a District of Houston request to the regional district that it consider establishing a taxation plan within a 25 kilometre radius of the municipality.

Newell did add that the task of determining rural resident usage would require some work.

“I’m not sure how it would work with the arena, but for the rec centre simply recording whether a user is municipal or from the regional district,” said Newell of how to determine usage.

The proposal from the District, if approved by rural residents, would involve a property tax to support all of its recreational services, including the Leisure Facility, Claude Parish Memorial Arena and community hall.’

“Although these services provide benefits to the community at large and improve the livability of the community, they are entirely financed by the municipality,” a report on the matter to the District council indicated.

“A large portion of the revenue directed to Leisure Services is sourced from property taxation, with a minor offset from fees and charges,” the report said. “Adding a contribution from the regional district would offset this requirement and allow for more regular contributions to the Recreation Capital Reserve Fund.”

And, the report continued, rural taxation would reduce the potential for rural residents being charged more than District residents for various services.

As of this year, a higher rate for non resident users of the leisure facility was eliminated.

That was “a source of customer dissatisfaction, given that non-residents pay 25 per cent more than resident users do for the same service,” a report on District user fees published earlier this year stated.

Having rural areas share in the support of municipal services through taxation is common in the northwest.

In Houston, rural residents pay for fire department services supplied by the District of Houston.

“This extends fire protection coverage from the Houston Volunteer Fire Department to Morgan Road, parts of Buck Flats area, part of Gun Range Road and Derksen Road, the Vanderplog Rd area, and partway down Equity Mine Road and Omineca Way outside of District boundaries,” said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

Previous story
B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

Just Posted

Search on for missing person

Woman, 69, has been missing since yesterday

RDBN approves Huckleberry camp build permit

TC Energy has been given the green light to begin preparing a… Continue reading

Granisle mulls seniors housing project

The Village of Granisle is considering launching a seniors housing pilot project.… Continue reading

ICBC rates with renewals to rise, Rustad says

John Rustad has warned of vehicle insurance rates that are expected to… Continue reading

Thanks given for Mountainview crosswalk

Resident also worried about vehicle speed

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Turkey chases B.C. woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Most Read