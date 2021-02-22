Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)

Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

A rural B.C. mayor is being bombarded with calls to resign, following a Facebook post that’s being called racist against Indigenous people.

Lorraine Michetti, mayor of Pouce Coupe, a small village in northeast B.C. near the Alberta border, posted photos of garbage-strewn lawns with the comment, “Don’t want Pipeline’s? They want to protect our land. Yeah ok.”

Council reacted quickly, voting to remove Michetti of her mayoral duties, though it lacks the legal power to remove her from office.

Michetti is refusing to step down, saying the post was taken out of context and misunderstood.

Her initial response was to share an apology letter, saying she understood the photo was a “grave mischaracterization of who the First Nation and Metis people are and for that I apologize.”

Michetti told Black Press Media the image was actually a few years old, and she realized at the time it was inappropriate and removed it. But last week, someone sent her a screenshot of the old post, in a way the mayor interpreted as blackmail. Rather than waiting for that person to share it, Michetti posted it herself, she said.

It caught the attention of local Indigenous peoples, who were offended.

Tammy Lee Watson is a former councillor for the Saulteau First Nation, who also used to work as an Indigenous advisor to the provincial government.

“In all the years I had been involved in politics, we had developed a First Nations competency program to help governments and other people get close to understanding our differences, and really helping people understand the definition of racism,” she said.

“We have many people who claim, ‘I’m not racist, I’ve lived with First Nations people my whole life,’ but then they can still make statements like that.”

Michetti agreed to attend a cultural awareness program, which can be a good first step, Watson said, but added, “You don’t get to have a certificate and say, ‘I’m not racist anymore.’ You need to spend time with people in the community, travel to the reservations and take a good look at how her information is misconstrued. For one, the nations here haven’t protested a pipeline.”

Watson wants to see Michetti apologize publicly, admit the comment was racist, and make a real commitment to visit the communities.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

municipal politicsracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question
Next story
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

Just Posted

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack mine, 65 km north of Stewart on Feb. 11, 2021. (Pretivm Photo) Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine, 65 kilometres north of Stewart on Feb. 11, 2021. (Pretivm Photo)
Northern Health reports 20 more COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Brucejack Mine

So far, 42 people have tested positive, nine cases are active and self-isolating onsite

A collaborative genomic research project is underway to map the movements of 118 Northwest sockeye populations to better inform management decisions on at-risk stocks. (File photo)
Genomic study tracks 118 Northwest B.C. sockeye populations

Development of new tool will be used to help harvesters target healthy groups

13 pets, with 12 for each month and one for cover will be selected for the 2022 calendar. (BC SPCA photo/Lakes District News)
Enter your pet’s photos to win a spot in BC SPCA 2022 calendar

The contest is open until the midnight of Feb. 28

The grant program will run until Mar. 31 or as long as the funds last. (Unsplash photo/Houston Today)
Province launches new grant program to take businesses online

Will help businesses hit hard due to COVID-19 to cater to online customers

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Prince George woman who threatened to ‘open fire’ on day care gets 2 years probation

A daycare and school were locked down due to the threats

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Most Read