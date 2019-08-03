Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu fell about 20 feet

A Romanian tourist has died in a fall near a waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California.

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet. He died at a hospital.

The Fresno Bee says two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week.

ALSO READ: U.S. national parks struggle to stay open, safe during shutdown

One had hiked to a viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall on Monday and then slipped while climbing up a boulder field toward a pool at the base.

The other slipped off a boulder at Lower Yosemite Fall and fell into a creek Thursday, becoming trapped underwater between rocks before managing to escape.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.
Next story
Calgary Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai, 69, dead of cancer

Just Posted

On top of the world

Elias who stopped in at Steelhead Park for a lunch break with… Continue reading

Welcoming smiles at the Houston Chamber of Commerce

The Houston & District Chamber of Commerce has two new summer students… Continue reading

Texas visits Houston

Founded in 2004, Texas 4000 is the longest annual charity bike ride… Continue reading

Province hears forestry concerns in Houston

Rustad says he hopes concerns won’t be taken for granted

TransCanada uncooperative with pipeline plans, RDBN says

TransCanada has been not cooperative with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN)… Continue reading

UPDATE: 22 injured, 1 dead in Texas mall shooting

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Police consider foul play in disappearance of B.C. men near Spences Bridge

RCMP search rural property near Spences Bridge for pair last seen July 17

Man sues police for wrongful arrest in hunt for Surrey transit cop shooting suspect

Vancouver man’s lawsuit claims police mistook him for suspect, assaulted him

Most Read