Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident along the Houston bypass. Last Thursday a truck rolled over with two passengers on board. The two males were dealt with at the location. Constable Jason Burndred from the Houston RCMP detachment said the investigation is ongoing. (Anglique Houlihan photo)

