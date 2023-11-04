A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday (Nov. 6) after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers’ intent to walk off the job. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday (Nov. 6) after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers’ intent to walk off the job. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians after contract talks break down

The former Shaw technicians support homes and businesses throughout the Lower Mainland

A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday (Nov. 6) after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers’ intent to walk off the job.

United Steelworkers union Local 1944 Unit 60, which represents the workers in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey and Langley, B.C., says it notified Rogers it planned to begin a series of rotating strikes at noon on Monday after rejecting a deal from the company.

But Rogers says it will lock the employees out at that time, describing the move as a reluctant step to ensure the company can continue to provide service for its customers without interruption.

The former Shaw technicians, who were absorbed by Rogers when the companies merged earlier this year, support homes and businesses for internet, phone and television services throughout B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Their concerns largely centre on job security amid accusations the company has been increasing its reliance on contractors to perform their duties.

The two sides had been at the bargaining table since February as the union’s members worked under the terms of their previous collective agreement, and workers voted 99.6 per cent in favour of a strike mandate in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

Breaking NewsLabour

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Clocks set to ‘fall back’ Sunday as daylight time ends for most Canadians
Next story
Demonstrations in support of Gaza planned in at least 2 dozen Canadian cities

Just Posted

Chief Priscilla Mueller, with mic, of Saik’uz First Nation, speaks at a press conference calling for more action and resources to help find two young people missing from the community west of Prince George, while family members of the missing, other leaders, sit nearby. (Carrier Sekani Child & Family Services photo)
More tears shed as plea made to find 2 more missing on B.C.’s Highway of Tears

Slightly out of town on Vriend RD. on Mic Browns property was the annual Fright For Life Night Production. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Fright production enrolls help from Houston drama students

Adults, youth, and tots were scattered on the streets of Houston collecting candy in costumes. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Halloween in Houston

Suspected drugs seized in an Oct. 31 raid in Houston. (RCMP photo)
Alleged threat leads to seizure of suspected drugs