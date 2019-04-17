Rogers Arena to be test site for new 3D image security screening

Kyle Brodziak of the St. Louis Blues fires a shot at Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom as Scottie Upshall and defenders Troy Stecher (51) and Markus Granlund (60) look on during NHL action at Rogers Arena. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A U.S. security company will test out a new screening system at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.

Liberty Defense announced Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding in November with Vancouver Arena Limited Partnership, an umbrella company owned by Francesco Aquilini that includes Rogers Arena and the Vancouver Canucks. Aquilini is also an advisor at Liberty Defense.

The company will test out its 3D imaging technology called Hexwave, which scans crowds of people as they enter a venue and uses artificial intelligence to flag any sign of someone carrying a weapon, such as a gun, knife or explosive.

“We are committed to our customer safety and looking for ways to improve their experiences while visiting Rogers Arena,” said Jim Day, the arena’s director of event operations and security. “This includes exploring how using cutting edge technologies can help keep our fans and visitors safe.”

The testing will happen at a site that has yet to be determined inside or near the stadium.

Rogers Arena has hosted major events such as NHL games, concerts, We Day, and several 2010 Winter Olympics games.

In 2017, the arena announced a policy banning oversized bags and an update to its use of metal detectors.

