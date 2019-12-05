Photo by Wayne Walters

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Canal Flats resident Wayne Walters was on the bus headed to work this morning when a rockslide happened right in front of him. The slide stopped traffic and shut down the highway.

“We came around the corner of the hoodoos and it was like a wall of fog,” he said. “It was still rolling down the mountain, it was like a whiteout condition, and kind of eerie.”

Fellow bus rider Joseph Trozzo told the Pioneer the incident was “very sad and scary, and all we saw was a thick cloud.”

Mr. Trozzo has been riding the bus for 10 years, and has never seen anything like this before.

The slide on Hwy 93, between Dutch Creek Road and Westside Road in Fairmont Hot Springs happened before 8 a.m. Thursday, December 5th, and started probably a second or two before the BC Transit bus came around the corner, Mr. Walters estimates. The bus driver had immediately stopped. Once the view started to clear up a bit, he inched forward to see what had happened.

“A rock was in the middle (of the road). A pickup truck was caught on the side – sitting over top of the rocks, pushed against the barricade,” Mr. Walters said. He figures the driver was OK as the truck door was open. “If we were just a few seconds sooner, we probably would’ve been with that truck.”

The road was covered with a couple big rocks, smaller ones and even trees, Mr. Walters describes.

Columbia-River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok spoke with the regional manager of Ministry of Transportation to find out some more details about the incident. Drive BC was reporting single lane alternating traffic. However, the regional manager told Mr. Clovechok during their 10 a.m. conversation this morning that they were shutting down the highway again until they could get a geotechnical assessment survey.

Mr. Clovechok has lived in the Columbia Valley basically his whole life, and says this is the first slide of this magnitude he has seen coming from the Hoodoos.

“With the exception of a few rocks coming off, I’ve never seen anything that big before,” he said.

Mr. Clovechok is currently in Revelstoke, and said this incident will give local drivers a sense of what it feels like in the Revelstoke region when they need to travel through Three Valley Gap, as they have concerns about rockslides throughout the year on that section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

He said he cannot answer whether this could be a going concern for the stretch of highway between Westside Road and Dutch Creek Road. However, he said, he will be in touch with the Ministry of Transportation as they do the assessment and find out more.

Photo by Wayne Walters

Photo by Wayne Walters

