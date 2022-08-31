Rock painting fun in Houston

Houston resident Makenna Kopetski painting her rock at the Houston Farmer’s Market. The market is held noon to 5 p.m. every Friday. The market is organized by Houston Link to Learning and for anyone wanting more information or to become a vendor, they are encouraged to email colton@ houstonlinktolearning.ca or call 250- 845-2727.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
